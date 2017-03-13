Men's Basketball

March 13, 2017 3:31 PM

North Texas hires Arkansas State’s McCasland as basketball coach

By Tom Johanningmeier

North Texas has hired Grant McCasland as basketball coach, the school announced Monday. McCasland spent the past season at Arkansas State, leading the Red Wolves to a 20-12 record.

Before joining Arkansas State in 2016, McCasland, 40, spent five seasons as an assistant at Baylor. McCasland also led programs at Midland Junior College and Midwestern State. He has a career record of 219-56. He is a native of Irving.

McCasland replaces Tony Benford, who was fired March 4 after the Mean Green finished 8-22 and 2-16 in Conference USA. He did not have a winning season in his five years.

