North Texas hires Arkansas State’s McCasland as basketball coach

North Texas has hired Grant McCasland as basketball coach, the school announced Monday. McCasland spent the past season at Arkansas State, leading the Red Wolves to a 20-12 record.
Welcome Grant McCasland, 18th men's basketball head coach at North Texas. #GMG pic.twitter.com/obHi6uXecv— #MeanGreen (@MeanGreenMBB) March 13, 2017
Before joining Arkansas State in 2016, McCasland, 40, spent five seasons as an assistant at Baylor. McCasland also led programs at Midland Junior College and Midwestern State. He has a career record of 219-56. He is a native of Irving.
McCasland replaces Tony Benford, who was fired March 4 after the Mean Green finished 8-22 and 2-16 in Conference USA. He did not have a winning season in his five years.
