North Texas hires Arkansas State’s McCasland as basketball coach

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch Pause

1:00 The wild snow scene outside of Air Canada Centre

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

3:07 Mavs end homestand with 100-98 loss to Suns

2:29 Barbershop talk about Tony Romo with former Cowboys S Larry Brown

3:53 Barea helps the Mavs fight off the Nets

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

2:14 St Patrick's Day parade 2017: Scenes from Greenville

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side