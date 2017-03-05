North Texas fires Tony Benford as men’s basketball coach

The University of North Texas fired men’s basketball coach Tony Benford on Sunday after five seasons with the program. Benton was 62-95 overall and 30-60 in conference play.
“After spending this season evaluating our men’s basketball program, we have determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” director of athletics Wren Baker told MeanGreenSports.com. “Tony and his staff have worked tirelessly for five seasons to help our student-athletes grow academically, socially and competitively. I am appreciative of those efforts. However, I believe we can compete for championships and, unfortunately, we have fallen short of those expectations.
“This is a highly attractive job that is located in one of the most talent-rich areas of the country and, in my opinion, the best region of the country to live in. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the program.”
The Mean Green (8-22, 2-16) did not qualify for the C-USA tournament this season. A search for Benford’s replacement will begin immediately.
Tony Benford year-by-year
Season
Overall
Conference
2012-13
12-20
7-13
2013-14
16-16
6-10
2014-15
14-17
8-10
2015-16
12-20
7-11
2016-17
8-22
2-16
Totals
62-95
30-60
