Men's Basketball

March 5, 2017 8:18 PM

North Texas fires Tony Benford as men’s basketball coach

Star-Telegram

The University of North Texas fired men’s basketball coach Tony Benford on Sunday after five seasons with the program. Benton was 62-95 overall and 30-60 in conference play.

“After spending this season evaluating our men’s basketball program, we have determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” director of athletics Wren Baker told MeanGreenSports.com. “Tony and his staff have worked tirelessly for five seasons to help our student-athletes grow academically, socially and competitively. I am appreciative of those efforts. However, I believe we can compete for championships and, unfortunately, we have fallen short of those expectations.

“This is a highly attractive job that is located in one of the most talent-rich areas of the country and, in my opinion, the best region of the country to live in. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the program.”

The Mean Green (8-22, 2-16) did not qualify for the C-USA tournament this season. A search for Benford’s replacement will begin immediately.

Tony Benford year-by-year

Season

Overall

Conference

2012-13

12-20

7-13

2013-14

16-16

6-10

2014-15

14-17

8-10

2015-16

12-20

7-11

2016-17

8-22

2-16

Totals

62-95

30-60

Related content

Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos