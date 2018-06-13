TCU baseball begins drive for fifth consecutive College World Series

TCU hitting coach Bill Mosiello strong candidate for Rice job

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

June 13, 2018 04:24 PM

TCU baseball's associate head coach Bill Mosiello is a top candidate for the head job at Rice.

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle lauded Mosiello's expertise in an interview with Houston broadcaster Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26.

"Quite simply, and I mean this wholeheartedly, Bill Mosiello is the best pure baseball person I've ever been around in 28 years of coaching," Schlossnagle said. "He's a phenomenal teacher."

Mosiello, who turns 54 on July 14, joined the TCU staff as the hitting coach in the summer of 2013 after two seasons as the recruiting coordinator at Tennessee. He has coached for over 20 years at the college level and seven years in the minor leagues.

TCU pitching coach Kirk Saarloos was also a candidate for the Rice job but he decided to stay with TCU.







