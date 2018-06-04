The whole gang is staying: TCU pitching coach Kirk Saarloos follows boss' lead

TCU pitching coach and lead recruiter Kirk Saarloos is staying in Fort Worth, a source confirmed.

Saarloos was a candidate for the head job at Rice, as was first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston last week.

Former #Astros pitcher Kirk Saarloos (@kirk_saarloos), @TCU_Baseball pitching coach and recruiting coordinator, is a candidate to become the next @RiceBaseball head coach. https://t.co/MsTf7B06Mi — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 30, 2018

"We are excited that Kirk and his family will remain at TCU," TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "He has become an integral part of our success and we are so very blessed that TCU recognizes the value of our program and staff."

Saarloos, who turned 39 last week, has been with TCU since 2012. He has been the recruiting coordinator since 2014. He's helped TCU pull in top 20 recruiting classes, including the No. 5 in 2016 and No. 14 in 2017, according to BaseballAmerica.com.

TCU has been among the nation's ERA leaders under Saarloos, including 24th in 2018, 16th in 2016, tied for 2nd in 2015 and No. 1 in 2014.

The Saarloos news comes just a day after Schlossnagle announced he was taking his name out of the running for the head job at Mississippi State.