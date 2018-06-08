Here's what premium seating at Amon G. Carter Stadium will look like

The financial threshold to begin the $100 million premium seating expansion of Amon G. Carter Stadium has been reached, which means construction is set to begin, according to TCU.
Completion is expected in time for the 2019 season on a project that will feature two new levels of luxury seating above the current upper deck on the east side of the stadium.
The new Legends Club and Suites will include over 1,000 club seats, 22 luxury suites, 48 loge boxes and two private clubs. There will also be a 100-foot outdoor balcony overlooking Frog Alley, the TCU campus and downtown Fort Worth as well as additional premium space that can be used for outside events on gamedays.
As if that wasn't enough, there will also be a new video board in the north end zone.
“This is more than just a football project, this facility will be used to the benefit of all 21 of our sports, our campus community and Fort Worth,” Donati said in a press release. “It’s an appropriate expansion, with all the cutting-edge technology, to what is already the finest football stadium in the country. Our fans will enjoy an unrivaled game-day experience.
“Philanthropic support has been tremendous thus far. The project has attracted many new and younger donors to campus, some contributing to TCU for the first time, which was one of our objectives in the fundraising process.”
The new capacity for the stadium will be 47,000.
“Our stadium expansion project will have a positive impact on our recruiting efforts, plus our fan experience,” TCU head football coach Gary Patterson said in the release. “This project will also further strengthen our University’s foundation going forward in the near future.”
Amon G. Carter Stadium already went through a $164 million rebuild in 2012, which coincided with the Horned Frogs' debut season in the Big 12.
