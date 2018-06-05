Can anyone top Oklahoma in Big 12? Vegas doesn't think so

The Oklahoma Sooners are again looking like the favorite to win the Big 12 Conference, according to the latest win total odds from Bovada online sports book.

The Sooners are expected win 10 or 11 games in 2018, followed by the Texas Longhorns, who are expected to finish with 8 or 9 wins. Texas finished 7-6 in 2017. Oklahoma has won the Big 12 the past three seasons, including in 2017 when the league brought back its conference championship game for the first time since 2010.



TCU is expected to win no more than 8 games, the fourth-highest win total in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is given even odds at winning eight games. West Virginia should win seven games and Baylor is expected to win no more than six games, which would be a massive improvement from the Bears' 1-11 season under Matt Rhule in 2017.



Odds for the rest of the conference, including Texas Tech, will be released at a later date. Some teams aren't yet open for bets because of injuries or personnel questions.

Texas A&M is expected to win seven games under first-year coach Jimbo Fisher.



Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Washington are all predicted to win beteeen 10 and 11 games. Wisconsin is given even odds to win 10 games and Penn State, Miami and Ohio State should win between 9 and 10 games.

