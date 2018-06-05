Top TCU recruit Adam Kloffenstein signing with Blue Jays

Top TCU recruit Adam Kloffenstein, a right-handed pitcher from Magnolia High School, was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the major league draft Tuesday afternoon.
Two sources confirmed the Blue Jays are offering Kloffenstein a first-round level signing bonus of about $2.5 million and he will forgo his commitment to TCU.
The slotted amount for the No. 88 spot is just over $650,000. The Blue Jays are offering almost $2 million more than that.
TCU commit Mateo Gil, a shortstop from Keller Timber Creek and son of former Rangers infielder Benji Gil, was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 95 overall pick in the third round. He's expected to sign with the Cardinals and start his professional career with signing bonus slot of about $587,000.
TCU closer Durbin Feltman was taken by the Red Sox with the No. 100 pick in the third round. Feltman, who was undrafted out of Oak Ridge High School in 2015. Feltman is tied for the TCU record with 32 saves in his career. He's slotted to earn about $560,000 at the No. 100 spot.
TCU first baseman Luken Baker was taken by the Cardinals in the compensation round on Monday night with the No. 75 overall pick. His slotted bonus amount was about $800,000.
TCU right-hander Sean Wymer was taken with the No. 116 overall pick by the Blue Jays in the fourth round.
