TCU slugger Luken Baker selected by Cardinals with No. 75 pick in MLB draft

Luken Baker's two-run homer in the eighth lifted TCU past Kansas State TCU slugger Luken Baker put the Horned Frogs up 3-2 with a two-run homer in the eighth to beat Kansas State in the Big 12 opener at Lupton Stadium. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK TCU slugger Luken Baker put the Horned Frogs up 3-2 with a two-run homer in the eighth to beat Kansas State in the Big 12 opener at Lupton Stadium. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com