TCU slugger Luken Baker selected by Cardinals with No. 75 pick in MLB draft

TCU slugger Luken Baker was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with 75th overall pick in the major league first-year player draft late Monday night.
Baker, whose season was cut short by a leg injury on April 17, hit .347 with 28 home runs, 26 doubles and 129 RBIs in 145 games for the Horned Frogs.
His past two seasons ended early because of injuries. In 2017, his left shoulder was injured while fielding a play at first base, ending his season in mid-May.
Baker was the first selection of the compensation round, which included four picks and followed Round 2.
Rounds 3-10 begin at noon Tuesday. Rounds 11-40 are on Wednesday.
As a freshman in 2016, Baker earned consensus All-American honors and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year after hitting .379 with 11 homers, 16 doubles and 62 RBIs in 67 games.
Two TCU recruits were selected in the first two rounds, including No. 15 overall pick Cole Winn, who was taken by the Texas Rangers. Winn is almost certain to sign with the Rangers. Winn had been signed to attend Mississippi State but changed his commitment to TCU when the MSU coach was forced to resign in February. Horned Frogs' commit Alek Thomas, a center fielder from Mt. Carmel High School in Illinois who also plays football, was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 63 overall pick. The slotted value is $1 million so it's unlikely he'll be attending TCU.
Former TCU star Matt Carpenter, a three-time All-Star, was drafted by the Cardinals in the 13th round in 2009. Baker is the sixth Frogs' player to be drafted by the Cardinals under TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle. In Schlossnagle's 15 seasons at TCU, 71 Frogs have been drafted.
Comments