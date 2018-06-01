It's payday for TCU and other Big 12 schools and business is good

The Big 12's stability may be in question by some but the reason can't be its finances.
The conference reported a revenue of nearly $365 million for the 2017-18 academic year, according to the Associated Press. t's the 12th consecutive year league revenue has increased.
Each of the Big 12's 10 schools, including TCU, earns about $36.5 million for the year with some small variances between the top-earning school and lowest-earning school of about $2.5 million.
The average take home for each school is about $2 million more than a year ago.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said payout for each school could be about $40 million for 2018-19.
"We have a very healthy revenue picture, but more importantly we have very healthy institutions working very hard to be together," West Virginia president and chairman of the Big 12 board of directors Gordon Gee said.
