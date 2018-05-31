TCU football will have plenty of prime time exposure early in 2018

At least three of the first six TCU football games this fall will have prime time, nationally-televised kickoffs, including a showdown against Ohio State at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 15.

The Big 12 Conference announced start times for three additional TCU games.

The Horned Frogs' season opener at Amon G. Carter Stadium will kick at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1. and air on Fox Sports Net. Their next two games, on Sept. 7 at SMU and against Ohio State, will kick at 7 p.m. The SMU game will air on ESPN2 and the Ohio State game will air on ABC.

It will be the third Friday night game in University Park since 2010.





The Frogs' Thursday night game on Oct. 11 against Texas Tech will kick at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. The last time TCU played a regular-season Thursday night game was a 40-10 home win against West Virginia.

Fall practice begins Aug. 2

TCU's 2018 Schedule (TV)

Sept. 1 vs. Southern, 11 a.m. (FSN)

Sept. 7 at SMU, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sept. 15 vs. Ohio State*, 7 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 22 at Texas, TBD

Sept. 29 vs. Iowa State, TBD

Oct. 11 vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma, TBD

Oct. 27 at Kansas, TBD

Nov. 3 vs. Kansas State, TBD

Nov. 10 at West Virginia, TBD

Nov. 17 at Baylor, TBD

Nov. 24 Oklahoma State, TBD

* — AT&T Stadium