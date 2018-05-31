Brian Estridge, right, with TCU football coach Gary Patterson in 2010, has been the play-by-play voice of Horned Frogs' football and men's basketball for the past 20 years. He was targeted by Texas A&M for the same job for the Aggies, but he is staying at TCU.
Brian Estridge, right, with TCU football coach Gary Patterson in 2010, has been the play-by-play voice of Horned Frogs' football and men's basketball for the past 20 years. He was targeted by Texas A&M for the same job for the Aggies, but he is staying at TCU. Richard W. Rodriguez Special to the Star-Telegram

Voice of Horned Frogs Brian Estridge was top candidate for Texas A&M job

May 31, 2018 12:25 PM

TCU play-by-play voice Brian Estridge, who was the leading candidate for the same job at Texas A&M, will remain with the Horned Frogs, according to a source.

The Aggies' longtime radio announcer Dave South, the voice of Aggies football since 1985, announced he was retiring after the 2017 season. South also did men's basketball and baseball. He'll continue to call A&M baseball.

Estridge, who also calls TCU men's basketball, visited the College Station campus to interview for the job. This fall will be his 21st season with TCU.

Estridge, along with color commentator John Denton and sideline reporter Landry Burdine, have been named the top radio team in Texas in six of the past nine seasons.

Estridge also has been a co-host of the WBAP/820 AM morning show for the past nine years.

