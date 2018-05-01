Former TCU basketball player Thomas Montigel, seen here during a game in 2012, was named one of the top 30 young coaches by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Montigel has been the Horned Frogs' operations director the past two seasons.
TCU's Thomas Montigel named one of nation's top young coaches

By Stefan Stevenson

May 01, 2018 01:38 PM

TCU men's basketball operations coordinator Thomas Montigel has been honored as one of the top, young basketball coaches by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Montigel, 26, was named to the NABC Under Armour 30-under-30 team, which recognizes the some of the best young coaches in college basketball. Montigel, who attended Paschal High School, played four seasons with the Horned Frogs before serving two seasons as a graduate assistant. He has been the operations coordinator the past two seasons.

Montigel is the son of TCU men's golf coach Bill Montigel, who has been with the Horned Frogs for 31 years.

Other honorees from Texas include University of Texas assistant coach Jai Lucas and Stephen F. Austin assistant coach Desmond Haymon.

