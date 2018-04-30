Iconic TCU linebacker leads class of six Letterman’s Hall of Fame inductees

Six legendary TCU athletes, including former All-Conference linebacker Jason Phillips, make up the 51st class of the TCU Letterman’s Association Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony and banquet is scheduled for Sept. 27 at TCU’s Brown-Lupton University Union.

The six inductees, with graduation year:

Brashant Carter, track & field and football (1996)

Highlights: Six-time All-American and three-time conference champion in the 200m outdoor 1995, 1996 and indoor in 1995 ... Part of the 1995 NCSA Outdoor national champion 4x100m relay team … four-year defensive back and wide receiver.

Simpson Degrate, men’s basketball (1972)

Highlights: Two-time first team All-Southwest Conference selection … named the TCU MVP in 1972 after leading the team in scoring (19.8) and rebounding (11.9) as a senior … his 19.8 points a game ranks seventh all-time.

Vigil Hodge, women’s track and field (2008)

Highlights: Six-time All-American and winner of multiple Mountain West Conference championships ... Six All-American honors is a TCU women’s record ... Hodge competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and carried the flag in the opening ceremony for St. Kitts … Holds first or second place in TCU record book for the outdoor 200m, 4x100m, 4x200m, and the indoor 600m.

Mike Keathley, football (2001)

Highlights: Named Western Athletic Conference All-Conference from 1998-2000 … as an offensive tackle he helped block for LaDainian Tomlinson, who numerous NCAA rushing records … He played three seasons in the NFL.

Jason Phillips, football (2008)

Highlights: The linebacker was a Sports News Freshman All-American in 2005 and was the first-ever freshman to be named to the All-MWC team and first-ever four-time All-MWC selection … Led TCU in tackles under coach Gary Patterson until Travin Howard surpassed him in 2017 … he played three seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the fifth round in 2009 … Returned to TCU in 2015 as a graduate assistant and later became a defensive analyst.

Adrianne Ross, women’s basketball (2008)

Highlights: Two-time honorable mention All-American led TCU on a run of four consecutive postseason appearances. She owns TCU records for steals in a game, career steals, field goal attempts, games played, and is in the top 10 in almost every other category … She has played professionally since 2008, including the WNBA, and most recently with the Lebanese team Al Riyadi of the EEWBL, where she averaged 10 points and 4.9 assists in 25 minutes per game.



