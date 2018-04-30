Beer to start flowing at TCU's Lupton Stadium this week; is Amon G. Carter Stadium next?

Baseball, hot dogs and cold beer just go together, right?

For the first time, Lupton Stadium will finally serve all three during a TCU baseball game.

The Horned Frogs' 6:30 Wednesday night game against Dallas Baptist will include a broad list of draft beers available to the public (21 and older, of course).

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati and his team have been working to make it a reality for the past several months. It's a topic that has been discussed among the athletic department and fans for years, especially for Amon G. Carter Stadium. Consider Lupton Stadium beer sales a dry run for Amon G. Carter.





"We want to enhance the gameday experience for all of our sports," Donati said. "We want to appeal to that next generation of TCU baseball fans. Maybe this will make them more likely to get in line to buy a season ticket. Or, if we expand the stadium they'll be more likely to participate there."

Beer won't be sold by hawkers walking down aisles like you see in professional ballparks. Also, there are no in and out privileges out of liability concerns. Sodexo, the massive food service company that already prepares food on campus, will distribute the beer at the same concession stands selling soda, nachos and hot dogs. Sales will stop after the seven inning.





"We thought this was a pretty low risk, but it's our first time going through it and I’d like to walk before we run and make sure we do it responsibly," said Donati, who was named AD in December after Chris Del Conte left for the same job at the University of Texas.

That meant making sure the proper plans were in place, that Chancellor Victor Boschini signed off, and the board of trustees all felt comfortable with the move.

"We’re probably going a little over the top to make sure we’re doing it the right way," he said. "It's a pilot program. If the opportunity should ever arise, or if we felt it was a good time to introduce it to, say, Amon G. Carter Stadium, we had proven that we could do it safely and responsibly, that we can manage the program effectively."

TCU officials studied other schools that serve beer at their baseball stadiums, incuding Big 12 members Texas, West Virginia and Kansas State.

Among the beer available on tap: Bud Light, Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and multiple craft beer options.