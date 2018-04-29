TCU earns commitment from top-rated defensive tackle from Ohio

TCU football has secured the commitment of defensive tackle Karter Johnson, according to social media posts on Saturday night.



Johnson, who 247Sports.com ranks as the 58th best defensive tackle in the 2019 class, thanked his friends, family and coaches who have helped him succeed in football at Pickerington Central High School in Ohio.



"I'd like to thank Coach [Zarnell] Fitch, his family, Coach P and the rest of the TCU family for welcoming to their program!" Johnson wrote.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Johnson (6-foot-2, 302 pounds) chose TCU over Michigan State. He's rated a three-star recruit and is the first defensive tackle among nine early commitments to TCU's class of 2019. TCU's '19 class is currently rated No. 18 in the nation by the 247Sports composite team rankings.



Jeremy Clark, who covers TCU recruiting for 247Sports, said Johnson would likely be a four-star recruit if he played high school football in Texas with more eyes on him.



"He’s a very athletic defensive tackle," Clark said. "He’s also baseball player, plays first base and pitches, too. He does pretty well. I think he’s very underrated."