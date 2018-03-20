Nationally ranked athlete projected to commit to TCU

Three-star 2019 athlete Josh Foster (Newton, Texas) had his second Crystal Ball pick for TCU entered by a 247Sports recruiting expert on Monday.

Mike Roach, a recruiting reporter for Horns247, was the latest to give the Horned Frogs the nod for Foster, the No. 882 player overall and No. 81 athlete. Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks put a Crystal Ball in for TCU back on Feb. 25.

Foster (6-foot, 165 pounds) projects as either a wide receiver or cornerback at the next level. He was named the District 10-3A MVP as a junior and the district's defensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore.

In addition to TCU, Foster has offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, SMU, Utah, Vanderbilt, and McNeese State.

Gary Patterson's program currently has the No. 10 class in the country, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 class in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs have commitments from the following three-stars: OT Justin Osborne (Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy), ATH Dee Winters (Burton, Texas), OG Brannon Brown (Helotes, Texas/O'Connor), CB Donavann Collins (Cedar Hill), CB William Jones (Mansfield Summit), OLB Wyatt Harris (Aledo), and OT Marcus Williams (Longview).