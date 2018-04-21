TCU

April 21, 2018 6:38 PM

Another loss to Baylor drops TCU to below .500 in Big 12 standings

By Stefan Stevenson

TCU lost its third consecutive game Saturday and dropped below .500 in the Big 12 Conference standings.

Baylor's 6-2 win over the Horned Frogs at Baylor Ballpark in Waco dropped TCU to 19-16 overall and 6-7 in the Big 12.

The Bears (21-17, 5-9) scored three runs in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. They led 6-0 after adding runs in the fifth and sixth. Two of the runs were unearned thanks to three TCU errors and a wild pitch.

The Frogs scored twice in the seventh on Coby Boulware's RBI double and Josh Watson's RBI single. Watson was 4-for-4 with a double.

The last time TCU finished below .500 in the conference standings was in 2000 when the Frogs finished 12-18 in the Western Athletic Conference. TCU finished 12-12 in its first season in the Big 12 in 2013 and missed the postseason for the only time in coach Jim Schlossnagle's 14 seasons.

