Lodolo struggles, Baylor lefty from Aledo shuts down TCU in series opener in Waco

Baylor left-hander Cody Bradford threw a one-hit shutout as the Bears beat TCU 6-0 Friday night at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.

Bradford, a sophomore from Aledo High School, struck out 10 and walked one. The only hit he allowed was an A.J. Balta single through the right side in the fourth. TCU dropped to 19-16 and 6-6 in the Big 12. Game 2 of the three-game series is at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in Waco.

Horned Frogs' left-hander Nick Lodolo was charged with five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Four of the runs came in the fourth.

Lodolo hit two batters and Nick Loftin and Davis Wendzel drove in two runs each with singles to give the Bears (21-17, 5-9) a 5-0 lead. Keller High School sophomore Shea Langeliers' solo homer in the fifth made it 6-0.

SIGN UP