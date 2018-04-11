No. 1 JUCO player in country signs with TCU

The top JUCO player in the country has signed with TCU.

Yuat Alok, a 6-foot-11 center from Auckland, New Zealand, put pen to paper and signed with the Frogs on Wednesday, according to TCU. He's rated as the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the country by JUCORecruiting.com.

"We are excited to welcome Yuat to TCU," Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon said. "He is long and athletic and can play multiple positions. With his shot-making, shot-blocking and passing ability, Yuak will be a key part of our team next season."

Alok comes to Fort Worth having spent his sophomore season at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., where he averaged 12.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 55 percent from the field, including 48 percent from 3-point range, and 81.6 percent from the free-throw line. Chipola finished 22-8. He averaged 7.9 points and 5 rebounds per game as a freshman at Chipola.

A member of the U19 New Zealand national team, Alok went to high school at Impact Academy in Sarasota, Fla., where he was rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals.com.

Alok chose TCU over Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, LSU and USC.

He'll join a terrific recruiting class at TCU next season, which will include high-profile recruits Kaden Archie (Midlothia), Russell Barlow (Richardson), Kendrick Davis (Houston) and Angus McWilliam (Christchurch, New Zealand). Lat Mayen (Adelaide, Australia) and Kevin Samuel (Codrington Village, Barbuda) will also have a chance to be in the rotation as redshirt freshmen.