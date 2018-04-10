Kentucky head coach John Calipari will be a guest speaker at TCU's basketball clinic next week.
Mac Engel

John Calipari one of two SEC coaches that will headline TCU coaches' clinic

By Mac Engel

tengel@star-telegram.com

April 10, 2018 12:36 PM

Fresh off the two most successful seasons in its history, TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon is trying to expand the footprint of a brand that, until his arrival, wasn't worth too much.

Expanding the TCU basketball brand will now include a coaches' clinic, to be held on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 on TCU's campus at the Schollmaier Arena.

The lineup of basketball coaches to speak at the clinic includes Dixon, and the following:

University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland

University of Providence head coach Ed Cooley

TCU women's basketball coach Reagan Pebley

A sixth coach will join the lineup and should be announced shortly.

The clinics are open to coaches and fans from all levels of basketball. Cost before arrival is $20, and $25 at the door.

For more information about the event, check www.abcsportscamps.com/tcubasketball

Or call 817-257-4421 or email us at TCU assistant Thomas Montigel - t.montigel@tcu.edu



