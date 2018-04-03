Mom of TCU quarterback now the new girls basketball coach at White Settlement Brewer

Andrea Robinson, the mother of TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson, has been hired as the next girls basketball coach at White Settlement Brewer, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Calls to White Settlement school district officials by The Star-Telegram have not been returned.

Andrea Robinson won UIL girls basketball state titles with Fort Worth Dunbar in 2005 and 2007, and most recently coached at DeSoto. She also held coaching stops at Saginaw Chisholm Trail, Denton Guyer and Cedar Hill.

Robinson won her 400th career game this season. The Eagles went 28-7 and were knocked out by eventual state champion Plano in the 6A Region I area round. DeSoto finished 24-12 in 2016.

In two years at DeSoto, Robinson worked with Todd Peterman, who was the head football coach.

Peterman is now the head coach at Brewer. He won a state title with the Eagles in 2016.

Robinson coached at Guyer when her son Shawn Robinson played quarterback for the Wildcats. The two moved to DeSoto for his senior year, where Shawn earned All-American honors and helped the Eagles win their first state title.

Shawn is a sophomore QB at TCU. He was a 4-star recruit and named the 2016 Gatorade Texas player of the year. He chose the Horned Frogs over Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M and UCLA.

During his senior year at DeSoto in 2016, Robinson accounted for 5,000 yards and 47 TDs. He scored 79 TDs in two seasons at Guyer.