TCU Women keep it rolling, advance to WNIT semifinals for first time

The TCU women's basketball team is still rolling.
The Horned Frogs beat South Dakota 79-71 Sunday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D..
TCU advances to the WNIT semifinals against Indiana, which beat UC Davis Sunday afternoon. TCU plays at Indiana (21-14) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The WNIT championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
The Frogs (23-12) have never been this deep in the postseason. They reached the WNIT quarterfinals in 2008 when it took two wins in a 48-team bracket. They've won four games this season and are one win from advancing to the WNIT championship. West Virginia hosts Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the other semifinal. The Mountaineers (25-11) finished a game behind the Frogs in the Big 12 standings.
Jordan Moore led the Frogs with 26 points and six rebounds. Moore was sizzling from the field, making 11 of 13 shots in 23 minutes. She has made 30 of 35 shots combined in four WNIT games. The Coyotes (29-7) were led by Jayce Bradley with 21 points. South Dakota was 17-1 at home before Sunday.
TCU's defense held South Dakota to 41 percent shooting. The Frogs shot 51.7 percent. Kianna Ray had 10 points and four assists while Jayde Woods and Amber Ramirez each had nine points.
Comments