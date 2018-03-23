Next man up: 2017 recruiting class could become TCU cornerstones this fall

There are silver linings to having players too banged up to participate in spring practice.
It gives younger or less experienced players a chance to learn, and in some cases, climb the depth chart. If they impress enough, they might even eclipse the penciled in starter by the time the season rolls around.
The TCU defense, for instance, was still missing more than 10 players because of various stages of injury during the fifth spring practice Thursday afternoon, the team's first with full pads.
"The good part about that is it’s going to increase their chances of being ready and being what we want them to be than they would have been," TCU coach Gary Patterson said in the south end zone of Amon G. Carter Stadium. "It’s really a good freshman class, to be honest with you."
The 2017 class will get a chance to really assert itself next fall, if the early returns from Patterson continue to develop in August. La'Kendrick Van Zandt, Garret Wallow and Noah Daniels are three names emerging on the defensive side this spring from the Class of ‘17.
They're some of the players who have stepped in for extra practice time while others nurse injuries. Wallow, who has moved from safety to linebacker, has impressed with his ability to pick up concepts quickly. Patterson compared him to Travin Howard.
"Nothing ever bothers him. He knows how to ask the right questions. He knows how to focus, to see the trees through the forest," said Patterson, making an idiom of his own. "He’s a lot like Travin, with that kind of football knowledge level where you can move him around and he kind of knows what’s going on. He doesn’t get flustered very easy."
And when he falters, Patterson said, Wallow usually knows what he did wrong.
"Or he's immediately asking so he doesn't do it again," he said. "Those are the kinds of guys you love to coach."
Wallow's speed, good for a safety, makes him an even more attractive option at linebacker.
"It makes a difference," Patterson said. "Any time you move a safety to linebacker you go from a better than average speed safety to a fast linebacker."
Daniels, at 6-foot, 195 pounds, runs well enough to remain at corner back and won’t be moved to safety, Patterson said.
"He's the first big corner we’ve had in a long time who runs like he does," he said.
Safety Van Zandt may have been given the biggest chance to shine early in spring.
With Innis Gaines unable to do much Thursday after getting banged up in Tuesday's practice, according to Patterson, Van Zandt took most of the reps.
"He made mistakes but he keeps getting better when he [gets an opportunity]," Patterson said. "So it’s a big positive for us."
