TCU's JD Miller puts up a shot during the first half against Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo. The game was tied at 30-30 at halftime. , March 8, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
TCU is going dancing, but its partner and seeding remain a mystery date

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 09, 2018 03:01 PM

The TCU basketball team will earn its first NCAA tournament berth in 20 years on Sunday.

That much you can take to the bank.

As for the Horned Frogs' seeding, opponent and regional location, we'll all find out together during the selection show at 5 p.m. Sunday on TBS.

TCU is still slotted to be seeded between six and eight in the NCAA tournament, according to both ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm.

Lunardi has the Horned Frogs, who lost to Kansas State in overtime in their first Big 12 tournament game on Thursday, as a No. 6 seed playing No. 11 seed Louisville or Middle Tennessee. Palm has the Frogs as a No. 8 seed playing No. 9 seed Florida State.

The exact seedings, of course, remain very much pliable depending on how other teams rated similarly to TCU in the RPI and BPI ratings do in their conference tournaments.

The Frogs (21-11) have dropped five spots to No. 25 in the latest RPI rankings, according to RealTimeRPI.com. But they're still No. 20 in the BPI (Basketball Power Index), which aims to predict a team's performance going forward. TCU's SOR (Strength of Record) also remains in the top 25 at No. 23.

What does all of this mean? Basically, the Frogs' seed won't move much because of their showing in the Big 12 tournament.

ESPN projects the Big 12 with seven teams in the tournament, leaving Baylor and Oklahoma State out.

Here's a look at the latest projections:

ESPN

Kansas, No. 1

Texas Tech, No. 4

West Virginia, No. 4

TCU, No. 6

Kansas State, No. 9

Texas, No. 11

Oklahoma, No. 11

CBS Sports

Kansas, No. 1

Texas Tech, No. 3

West Virginia, No. 4

TCU, No. 8

Kansas State, No. 10

Texas, No. 10

Oklahoma (one of last four in)

