TCU's JD Miller puts up a shot during the first half against Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo. The game was tied at 30-30 at halftime. , March 8, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
After Bane's buzzer beater, TCU falls to K-State in overtime

By Stefan Stevenson

March 08, 2018 12:44 PM

Desmond Bane hit a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into to overtime but TCU lost to Kansas State 66-64 Thursday in the Big 12 tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Wildcats outscored the Horned Frogs 7-5 in overtime but TCU had a chance to tie with Alex Robinson at the line with one second left. He missed the first attempt, which forced him to miss the second on purpose. He did but Kansas State pulled down the rebound to clinch the win. The Wildcats (22-10) advance to play the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 9 seed Oklahoma State.

Robinson and TCU (21-11) struggled at the free throw line. The Frogs were 7 of 14 and Robinson was 1 of 5, including the intentional miss.

The game was tied at 30-30 at halftime. Vladimir Brodziansky led the Frogs with 10 points at the half but was held to 13 in the game. Kenrich Williams led the Frogs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Robinson had 16 points and six assists. Makol Mawien led K-State with 16 points.

TCU led by nine early in the second half but the game was close throughout. There were six lead changes in the first half.

Both teams shot 46 percent from the field and pulled down 33 rebounds. Bane was held to three points (10 below his average), which came on the his game-tying shot at the end of regulation.

Robinson scored 11 straight points for TCU during a stretch early in the second half. He was 3 of 4 from 3-point range during the run that gave the Frogs a 49-44 lead with 10:46 remaining. But K-State took a 55-54 lead with 2:15 left after the Frogs went more than five minutes without scoring.

TCU seniors Kenrich Williams and Vladimir Brodziansky prepare for the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

