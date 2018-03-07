TCU fans packed Schollmaier Arena for a win against SMU on Dec. 5.
TCU

TCU basketball commit already has Internet following

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 05:08 PM

TCU basketball commit Kaden Archie is already an online star. Video highlights of the 6-foot-6 small forward from Midlothian High School are all over the Internet.

It doesn't take long for any rabid Horned Frogs' fan to start salivating after watching some of the clips. Archie signed with TCU in November.

Archie leads Midlothian (28-10) against Port Arthur Memorial (32-5) in the Class 5A state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to play the winner between Justin Northwest (33-5) and San Antonio Alamo Heights (32-6) in the Class 5a state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.



Archie is the 87th highest-rated prospect in the nation and rated the No. 21 small forward by 247Sports.

A glance at some of the highlight clips makes it clear why.



