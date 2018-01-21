More Videos

  TCU coach Jamie Dixon surprised by his first career ejection

    TCU coach Jamie Dixon was surprised after receiving his second technical foul and first career ejection during a 73-68 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon was surprised after receiving his second technical foul and first career ejection during a 73-68 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
TCU coach Jamie Dixon was surprised after receiving his second technical foul and first career ejection during a 73-68 loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU has big task ahead after 2-5 start, including tonight’s Big Monday

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 21, 2018 05:03 PM

There has been no more fitting illustration of TCU’s current exasperation than head coach Jamie Dixon being ejected for the first time in his 21-year coaching career.

When it happened after his second technical late in Saturday’s loss to Kansas State, Dixon was stunned. He walked off the court and up the tunnel to watch the final five minutes on television in the locker room.

Meanwhile, Bruce Weber continued to dance around and out of his coaching box without so much as a sidewards glance from the officials.

  Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

    TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon helped promote the Horned Frogs' first ever Big Monday game on ESPN with two comical videos.

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon helped promote the Horned Frogs' first ever Big Monday game on ESPN with two comical videos.

TCU Athletics

TCU’s resurgence back into the national college basketball scene has been triggered by several factors, including former coach Trent Johnson’s recruiting prowess, Dixon’s return to his alma mater, the renovations to Schollmaier Arena, and, of course, the move into the Big 12 six seasons ago.

The last, however, is the current sticking point. Playing in arguably the toughest conference in the nation is both good and bad for the No. 24 Horned Frogs, who are likely to fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 Monday morning, hours before they host their first ESPN Big Monday game in nearly two decades.

They play No. 6 West Virginia (16-3, 5-2), currently a game behind Kansas atop the Big 12. TCU (14-5, 2-5) is tied with Baylor and Iowa State for last in the league.

Add to the mix the loss of Jaylen Fisher, TCU’s point guard who will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery last week.

The good news is the Frogs have been within striking distance of every loss, including Saturday when they played one of their poorer games of the season. A few plays here or there and that 2-5 record could be 5-2. It won’t be easy, especially in the Big 12, but beginning Monday night TCU can reassert itself in the national mix.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

TCU vs. West Virginia

8 p.m. Monday, ESPN

