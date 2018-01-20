TCU coach Jamie Dixon ejected during another close agonizing loss

3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause

0:39 Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

0:29 TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

0:27 Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game

1:11 Rangers Fan Fest 2018

1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17

2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered