More Videos

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Pause
TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season 1:16

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 1:54

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

    TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com
TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com

TCU

#TellMeCarlos: What win total gets TCU into the NCAA tournament?

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 29, 2017 11:48 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

Another Alamo Bowl and TCU comeback are in the books.

Should be no surprise.

No lead is safe in San Antonio against TCU. The 39-37 win on Thursday night had everybody's attention, and we'll talk more football later.

But right now, in #TellMeCarlos, we can talk some hoops. Big game Saturday at Schollmaier, enough for a couple of basketball questions to come in during bowl week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You can always tweet-quote me some questions or email to cmendez@star-telegram.com.

Last week's #TellMeCarlos is here.

Now this week:

Carlos tells you: With this team, playing in the Big 12, any win total starting with a 2 will do. The RPI is going to be good enough that even an 9-9 finish in the Big 12 should be enough, and with 12 wins already, that would be at worst a 21-9 record, not counting the Vanderbilt game or anything in the conference tournament. TCU is already projecting so well in the Lunardi Bracketology, it really is just a matter of breaking even in the Big 12.

Carlos tells you: Well, let me ask you — what kind of shot do you want? Something from the perimeter? Kenrich Williams or Desmond Bane, depends on who's hot. They’re both 50 percent or better. Want to drive to the hoop? Jaylen Fisher or Alex Robinson. Those guys are scorers, and they can also dish. But this is a team with a lot of offensive skill. If the ball wound up in the hands of Vlad Brodziansky, JD Miller or Kouat Noi down low, that'd be fine, too.

Carlos tells you: Morally? Physically? Hmm, who could it be?

Carlos tells you: Sadly, none. It was a working vacation.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

OK, that’s it. Light mailbag. Hit me up next week.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Pause
TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season 1:16

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 1:54

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video