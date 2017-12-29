TellMeCarlos: What win total gets TCU into the NCAA tournament?

Another Alamo Bowl and TCU comeback are in the books.

Should be no surprise.

No lead is safe in San Antonio against TCU. The 39-37 win on Thursday night had everybody's attention, and we'll talk more football later.

But right now, in #TellMeCarlos, we can talk some hoops. Big game Saturday at Schollmaier, enough for a couple of basketball questions to come in during bowl week.

How many wins for Frogs to go to NCAA Tournament? — Michael Meagher (@cubfan1109) December 28, 2017

Carlos tells you: With this team, playing in the Big 12, any win total starting with a 2 will do. The RPI is going to be good enough that even an 9-9 finish in the Big 12 should be enough, and with 12 wins already, that would be at worst a 21-9 record, not counting the Vanderbilt game or anything in the conference tournament. TCU is already projecting so well in the Lunardi Bracketology, it really is just a matter of breaking even in the Big 12.

It’s a tie game for TCU Men’s Basketball. Who should be taking the last shot? #TellMeCarlos — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) December 28, 2017

Carlos tells you: Well, let me ask you — what kind of shot do you want? Something from the perimeter? Kenrich Williams or Desmond Bane, depends on who's hot. They’re both 50 percent or better. Want to drive to the hoop? Jaylen Fisher or Alex Robinson. Those guys are scorers, and they can also dish. But this is a team with a lot of offensive skill. If the ball wound up in the hands of Vlad Brodziansky, JD Miller or Kouat Noi down low, that'd be fine, too.

Who is the strongest person that covers TCU? #tellmecarlos — PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) December 28, 2017

Carlos tells you: Morally? Physically? Hmm, who could it be?

How many times have you been to @MiTierraCafeSA on this trip? #AskCarlos https://t.co/iqpt6qLYha — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) December 28, 2017

Carlos tells you: Sadly, none. It was a working vacation.

OK, that’s it. Light mailbag. Hit me up next week.