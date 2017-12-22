Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and TCU quarterback Kenny Hill embrace after the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 2, won 41-17 by Mayfield’s Sooners.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and TCU quarterback Kenny Hill embrace after the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 2, won 41-17 by Mayfield’s Sooners. Max Faulkner TNS
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and TCU quarterback Kenny Hill embrace after the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 2, won 41-17 by Mayfield’s Sooners. Max Faulkner TNS

TCU

#TellMeCarlos: Where does TCU need to close the gap most with OU?

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 01:22 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:41 PM

Alamo Bowl week starts Saturday, and at least one college football reporter has not packed, but there is always time to answer some TCU questions.

This week in #TellMeCarlos, we hit football, basketball, baseball, dream jobs and food. Cause everybody likes food, thinks about food and talks about food.

Thanks to everybody who sent questions. You can email me, too. Last week’s #TellMeCarlos is here.

See you in San Antonio, whoever’s going!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carlos tells you: Shawn Robinson and Grayson Muehlstein, based off what we know now. Another trip to Omaha means the rotation of Janczak, Lodolo and King/Wymer/Candidate X remained healthy and effective. Whata.

Carlos tells you: I got turned on to Schilo's two years ago in San Antonio, and I kept going back. It's a German deli a block from the media hotel downtown. Don't miss the potato pancakes for breakfast. Go back for any of the schnitzels for lunch. Pro tip: Get there early.

Carlos tells you: Almost zero. They like him a lot, but he's raw and has ground to make up because he didn't practice with the team in the summer. Unless they run into some really bad luck with the roster, don't see it. Even then, would be asking an awful lot for a freshman to come in cold and help a team in the Big 12.

Carlos tells you: Well this is a good question I've never thought about. Growing up I thought I was going to be an astronomer. That's why I got into math and photography and then journalism and sports. But I love the idea of what's bigger than us. I admire so much what the people at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena do — driving robots on other planets and everything. I would have loved to have covered NASA and the Apollo program. I geek out about those Voyager probes that are out there somewhere, still working, still transmitting. How is that even possible? Science and space reporter would have been really cool.

Carlos tells you: Many. Right now, it's the building of this TCU basketball roster by Jamie Dixon. He got Jaylen Fisher, Desmond Bane and Kouat Noi basically out of thin air right after getting hired. Look at what those players have become and what this team is.

Carlos tells you: The first one, in 2015, just because it was the first and I got to hang with Gil Lebreton, a great writer and colleague and college baseball lover. The place is such a great scene, from the weather to the stadium to the games to the working conditions, you're almost in another world for a week and you don't want to go back to the old. Three trips for me, all great.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Carlos tells you: For me, quarterback. That was the biggest separation, position-for-position, between the Frogs and Sooners. Kenny Hill was fine in those two games — and last year, too — but Baker Mayfield was out of this world. There are not many quarterbacks in the country who can or did keep up with him in college, and that's why OU is where it is. The Sooners have had three Heisman-winning quarterbacks. They are going to restock there every year. TCU has the two highest-rated QBs it has ever signed now in the pipeline. That's a start.

Carlos tells you: Hmm. Toughie. I’ll go GP because he retires, but don’t take that to Vegas. The other two guys will never not be in demand, and they are tight — really tight — with the guy in charge three hours down the road.

Carlos tells you: Loved it in Batman.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

More Videos

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Pause
Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

  • Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

    Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

Pause
Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video