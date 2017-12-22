TellMeCarlos: Where does TCU need to close the gap most with OU?

Alamo Bowl week starts Saturday, and at least one college football reporter has not packed, but there is always time to answer some TCU questions.

#TellMeCarlos Who will be the starting and backup QBs next year? If you make another trip to Omaha next summer to cover the Frogs, what must gone better than expected for the team? Whataburger or In&Out? — Scott Gray (@scottallengray) December 22, 2017

Carlos tells you: Shawn Robinson and Grayson Muehlstein, based off what we know now. Another trip to Omaha means the rotation of Janczak, Lodolo and King/Wymer/Candidate X remained healthy and effective. Whata.

Favorite restaurant to eat at while in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl? — Geoffrey Craig (@Geoffrey_Craig) December 21, 2017

Carlos tells you: I got turned on to Schilo's two years ago in San Antonio, and I kept going back. It's a German deli a block from the media hotel downtown. Don't miss the potato pancakes for breakfast. Go back for any of the schnitzels for lunch. Pro tip: Get there early.

#TellMeCarlos, what are the odds Kevin Samuel has his redshirt lifted this season? — David Ximenez (@DavidXimenez1) December 21, 2017

Carlos tells you: Almost zero. They like him a lot, but he's raw and has ground to make up because he didn't practice with the team in the summer. Unless they run into some really bad luck with the roster, don't see it. Even then, would be asking an awful lot for a freshman to come in cold and help a team in the Big 12.

#TellMeCarlos, if there was one thing you could write about (and get paid) what would it be?#TellMeCarlos is there a TCU related story/event you’ve been wanting to cover but haven’t had enough time/resources?#TellMeCarlos which trip to Omaha has been your favorite and why? — MerryKhristmas (@yellmk) December 22, 2017

Carlos tells you: Well this is a good question I've never thought about. Growing up I thought I was going to be an astronomer. That's why I got into math and photography and then journalism and sports. But I love the idea of what's bigger than us. I admire so much what the people at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena do — driving robots on other planets and everything. I would have loved to have covered NASA and the Apollo program. I geek out about those Voyager probes that are out there somewhere, still working, still transmitting. How is that even possible? Science and space reporter would have been really cool.

Carlos tells you: Many. Right now, it's the building of this TCU basketball roster by Jamie Dixon. He got Jaylen Fisher, Desmond Bane and Kouat Noi basically out of thin air right after getting hired. Look at what those players have become and what this team is.

Carlos tells you: The first one, in 2015, just because it was the first and I got to hang with Gil Lebreton, a great writer and colleague and college baseball lover. The place is such a great scene, from the weather to the stadium to the games to the working conditions, you're almost in another world for a week and you don't want to go back to the old. Three trips for me, all great.

What do you think is the one area where TCU has the biggest gap to fill to catch OU? I’d say O-line, and I think this recruiting class has us on the right track, but would like to hear your thoughts. — Paul (@pgdaly84) December 22, 2017

Carlos tells you: For me, quarterback. That was the biggest separation, position-for-position, between the Frogs and Sooners. Kenny Hill was fine in those two games — and last year, too — but Baker Mayfield was out of this world. There are not many quarterbacks in the country who can or did keep up with him in college, and that's why OU is where it is. The Sooners have had three Heisman-winning quarterbacks. They are going to restock there every year. TCU has the two highest-rated QBs it has ever signed now in the pipeline. That's a start.

#TellMeCarlos who will be the first to leave TCU and why? GP, Schloss, or Dixon — Will Henderson (@will_hendo) December 22, 2017

Carlos tells you: Hmm. Toughie. I’ll go GP because he retires, but don’t take that to Vegas. The other two guys will never not be in demand, and they are tight — really tight — with the guy in charge three hours down the road.

#TellMeCarlos What do you think of my TCU jeep? pic.twitter.com/RwWoQtauiY — Damon Hickman (@DamonRHickman) December 22, 2017

Carlos tells you: Loved it in Batman.