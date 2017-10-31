Texas head coach Tom Herman looks on after the Longhorns scored against Baylor in a 38-7 win in Waco on Saturday.
Texas head coach Tom Herman looks on after the Longhorns scored against Baylor in a 38-7 win in Waco on Saturday. Rod Aydelotte AP
Will TCU embarrass Texas for fourth consecutive season?

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 31, 2017 12:39 PM

First-year Texas coach Tom Herman knows a Longhorns’ resurgence won’t come without reclaiming supremacy in the state.

That means handling business against in-state, Big 12 rivals Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU. The Longhorns (4-4, 3-2 in the Big 12) play the Horned Frogs (7-1, 4-1) at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Horned Frogs, especially, have been rough on the Longhorns in recent years. TCU has won the past three against Texas by a combined score of 129-26. It has been ugly for the Horns.

“We haven’t performed well against them since they joined the conference and they’re an in-state school and we take those games very seriously,” Herman said. “We want to make sure that we perform well against them and win more than we have, especially since they joined the conference.”

In the Horns favor? Their one win against the Frogs since 2012 came at Amon G. Carter Stadium in 2013. The game was marked by a three-hour rain and lightning delay with Texas leading 17-7 in the second quarter.

But the next three seasons, during Charlie Strong’s tenure as the Horns’ coach, TCU dominated, including a 31-9 win a year ago in Austin.

TCU coach Gary Patterson said this Texas team is more physical.

“They’re playing really well on defense,” Patterson said. TCU and Texas are Nos. 1 and 3 in points allowed in the Big 12.

“There are a lot of players on this team that have been on the wrong end of the stick against these guys for a couple of years and I think that adds some motivation,” Herman said. “Our guys are pretty motivated to make sure that we get on the other side of the ledger.”

Texas vex

A look at the results between TCU and Texas since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012:

Year

Site

Result

2016

Austin

TCU, 31-9

2015

Fort Worth

TCU, 50-7

2014

Austin

TCU, 48-10

2013

Fort Worth

Texas, 30-7

2012

Austin

TCU, 20-13

