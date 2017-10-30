No. 10 TCU vs. Texas: What to know about the Horned Frogs and Longhorns

No. 10 TCU (7-1, 4-1) vs. Texas (4-4, 3-2)

Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM

Series: Texas leads 62-24-1. TCU has won the last three, one shy of its longest win streak from 1935 to 1938. The teams have been playing since 1897 and played every year from 1927 to 1995, the last season of the Southwest Conference. They played a non-conference game in 2007 in Austin, won 34-13 by Texas. In Big 12 meetings, TCU is 4-1. TCU’s 50-7 victory two years ago in Fort Worth marked its series-high point total. In the last three meetings, TCU has outscored Texas 129-26.

Weather: Partly cloudy, 86 high, 61 low. Sunset at 6:35. Chance of rain 10 percent, south-southwest wind 10 mph. Humidity 85 percent.

Who’s favored: TCU by 7.

What’s this about: TCU looks to rebound from its first loss of the season and keep a share of first place in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are tied with three other teams at the top of the league, one they hold a tiebreaker against (Oklahoma State) and one they are down a tiebreaker to (Iowa State). Texas is a game behind the leaders, with losses to two (Oklahoma and Oklahoma State) and a victory against one (Iowa State).

Last week: No. 25 Iowa State 14, No. 4 TCU 7. Texas 38, Baylor 7

Last year: TCU 31, Texas 9

Last time in Fort Worth: No. 4 TCU 50, Texas 7

Stat leaders

TCU: QB Kenny Hill, 158-233-5 for 1,863 yards, 15 touchdowns. RB Darius Anderson, 103 carries, 627 yards, 6 TD. WR John Diarse, 23 catches, 367 yards, 2 TD; WR KaVontae Turpin, 23-236-1; WR Desmon White, 22-248-3; WR Jalen Reagor, 19-308-4. LB Travin Howard, 60 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT. S Nick Orr, 43 tackles, 2 INT.

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger, 107-192-4 for 1,419 yards, 6 touchdowns, 84 carries, 261 yards, 2 TD. RB Chris Warren III, 69 carries, 310 yards, 5 TD. WR Collin Johnson, 36 catches, 571 yards, 1 TD; WR Reggie Hemphill-Mapps, 31-323-0. LB Malik Jefferson, 76 tackles, 4 sacks. CB Holton Hill, 47 tackles, 2 INT. S DeShon Elliott, 40 tackles, 6 INT, 2 forced fumbles.

From around here

Soph. QB Shane Buechele played at Arlington Lamar. He has played in four games, rushing 40 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns and is 82-114-3 passing for 813 yards and four touchdowns.

Sr. DB Jason Hall played at South Grand Prairie.

Jr. LB Edwin Freeman played at Arlington Bowie. He has played in six games and has five tackles and one sack.

Fr. DB Hank Coutoumanos played at Southlake Carroll.

Fr. K Chris Naggar played at Arlington.

Fr. DL Andrew Fitzgerald played at Flower Mound Marcus.

Sr. OL Garrett Graf played at South Grand Prairie.

Jr. OL Connor Williams played at Coppell.

Sr. LS Kaleb Smith played at Fort Worth All-Saints.

Fr. OL Tope Imade played at Arlington Bowie.

Jr. OL Patrick Vahe played at Euless Trinity. He has started six games at left guard and one game at right guard. He has played in 29 games and started 26 in his career at Texas.

Jr. TE Michael Wilson played at Arlington Martin.

Soph. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey played at Southlake Carroll. He has caught 22 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown.

Fr. DL Max Cummings played at Fort Worth All-Saints.

Numbers game

4 Losses for TCU when allowing 17 points or less under Gary Patterson. The Frogs are 106-4 in those games.

14 Touchdowns allowed by TCU this season. Only Alabama (9), Wisconsin (10), Washington, Georgia and Virginia Tech (11 each) and Clemson and Miami (12 each) have allowed fewer.

164 Yards per game allowed by TCU in successive weeks against Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State. In that time, TCU has gone from 49th in the country in total defense to 10th.

58 Yards on two punts last week for Adam Nunez, career-highs.

Did you know

TCU had won five straight Big 12 road games before losing at Iowa State. TCU is now 16-10 on the road in the Big 12.

TCU matched its interception total from a year ago, eight, with Jeff Gladney’s pick in the third quarter last week.

Gladney became the first TCU cornerback not named Ranthony Texada with an interception since Texada was a freshman in 2014, when Kevin White had two.

TCU lost its national lead in third-down conversion percentage after going 4-for-14 against Iowa State. The Frogs’ 52.9 rate is now second to Wisconsin’s 53.5.

TCU barely avoided losing its scoring streak, now at 314 games, the second-longest active in the country and fourth all-time. TCU’s last shutout was a 32-0 loss at Texas on Nov. 16, 1991.