Dixon after being picked higher than TCU football, ‘Gary giving me a hard time’

TCU fans ought to remember the year 2017.
That’s when their basketball team was picked higher in a preseason poll than their football team.
Last week, the league coaches predicted Jamie Dixon’s basketball team to finish third in the upcoming season. This summer, Gary Patterson’s football team was tabbed fifth by the writers.
Asked for his reaction Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day, Dixon could only shake his head and smile.
“Gary was giving me a hard time at some points, but I think he’s getting the last laugh right now,” he said. “They’re fourth in the country. I would like to be the guy that goes from 6-7 to 7-0 that quickly.”
While the football team prepares for a game at Iowa State on Saturday, the basketball team is getting ready to open its season Nov. 10 against ULM, looking to build on last season’s 24-15 record and NIT championship.
The Frogs return the top six scorers from that team, which is part of the reason the league coaches handed them their highest ranking in the Big 12 poll.
“I think we kind of recognized that we would be picked higher,” Dixon said. “I guess it’s a little bit of a change for us. But as I told our guys beforehand, it doesn’t mean anything. .We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ve still got a lot to prove for us and our fans and throughout this league.”
TCU was picked 10th last year in Dixon’s first season, tied for eighth in 2015 and ninth in 2014.
In football, TCU was picked second last year, first in 2015 and seventh in 2014.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments