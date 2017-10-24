TCU coach Jamie Dixon prepares for a press conference after signing basketballs at Big 12 Media Day at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon prepares for a press conference after signing basketballs at Big 12 Media Day at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon prepares for a press conference after signing basketballs at Big 12 Media Day at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

TCU

Dixon after being picked higher than TCU football, ‘Gary giving me a hard time’

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 11:46 AM

KANSAS CITY

TCU fans ought to remember the year 2017.

That’s when their basketball team was picked higher in a preseason poll than their football team.

Last week, the league coaches predicted Jamie Dixon’s basketball team to finish third in the upcoming season. This summer, Gary Patterson’s football team was tabbed fifth by the writers.

Asked for his reaction Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day, Dixon could only shake his head and smile.

“Gary was giving me a hard time at some points, but I think he’s getting the last laugh right now,” he said. “They’re fourth in the country. I would like to be the guy that goes from 6-7 to 7-0 that quickly.”

While the football team prepares for a game at Iowa State on Saturday, the basketball team is getting ready to open its season Nov. 10 against ULM, looking to build on last season’s 24-15 record and NIT championship.

The Frogs return the top six scorers from that team, which is part of the reason the league coaches handed them their highest ranking in the Big 12 poll.

“I think we kind of recognized that we would be picked higher,” Dixon said. “I guess it’s a little bit of a change for us. But as I told our guys beforehand, it doesn’t mean anything. .We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ve still got a lot to prove for us and our fans and throughout this league.”

TCU was picked 10th last year in Dixon’s first season, tied for eighth in 2015 and ninth in 2014.

In football, TCU was picked second last year, first in 2015 and seventh in 2014.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video