TCU-Texas football game time set

Make it another prime-time game for TCU.
ESPN chose a 6:15 p.m. kickoff for the Horned Frogs’ game against Texas on Nov. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It will be the second consecutive night game in Fort Worth for TCU. Last week, the Frogs blanked Kansas 43-0 to remain undefeated.
October 23, 2017
TCU has won three consecutive games in the series against Texas for the first time since winning four straight from 1935 to ’38.
This week, the Frogs play at Iowa State in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC or ESPN2.
Two game times remain to be announced for TCU — the Oklahoma game in Norman on Nov. 11 and the Texas Tech game in Lubbock on Nov. 18.
The regular season finale against Baylor on Black Friday, Nov. 24, has an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments