TCU rolls after halftime to win third straight against Texas

Kenny Hill scored two touchdowns before leaving the game with a foot injury, and backup Foster Sawyer led a 97-yard scoring drive to all but clinch TCU’s 31-9 victory against Texas on Friday at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
It was TCU’s third consecutive victory against Texas, the Horned Frogs’ first three-game winning streak in the series since winning in 1935, ’36, ’37 and ’38, a span when they won two national championships.
It also marked a third consecutive victory in Austin for TCU.
The Horned Frogs (6-5, 4-4) outscored Texas (5-7, 3-6) 24-10 in the second half and qualified for a bowl with their sixth victory, giving them a chance to play in postseason for the 17th time in 19 years. Texas finished 5-7, 3-6.
Hill’s 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Horned Frogs a 17-9 lead, and he had 78 yards when he left the game in the fourth quarter.
Sawyer took over after a punt gave TCU the ball at the 3-yard line with 9:18 left, and he engineered an eight-play scoring drive. Trevorris Johnson ran six times for 51 yards, and Sawyer completed a 21-yard pass to Daniel Walsh to set up Johnson’s 5-yard touchdown run.
Anderson put the finishing touches on the victory with a 70-yard scoring run to finish the next TCU possession. The freshman from Richmond George Ranch had three carries for 103 yards at that point.
Hill finished 15-for-29 for 150 yards, was intercepted once and sacked three times. But behind his 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, TCU led 10-6 at halftime.
TCU outscored Texas 129-26 in winning three straight in the series and is 4-1 against the Longhorns since joining the Big 12.
