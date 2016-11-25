TCU

November 25, 2016 6:01 PM

TCU rolls after halftime to win third straight against Texas

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Kenny Hill scored two touchdowns before leaving the game with a foot injury, and backup Foster Sawyer led a 97-yard scoring drive to all but clinch TCU’s 31-9 victory against Texas on Friday at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

It was TCU’s third consecutive victory against Texas, the Horned Frogs’ first three-game winning streak in the series since winning in 1935, ’36, ’37 and ’38, a span when they won two national championships.

It also marked a third consecutive victory in Austin for TCU.

The Horned Frogs (6-5, 4-4) outscored Texas (5-7, 3-6) 24-10 in the second half and qualified for a bowl with their sixth victory, giving them a chance to play in postseason for the 17th time in 19 years. Texas finished 5-7, 3-6.

Hill’s 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Horned Frogs a 17-9 lead, and he had 78 yards when he left the game in the fourth quarter.

Sawyer took over after a punt gave TCU the ball at the 3-yard line with 9:18 left, and he engineered an eight-play scoring drive. Trevorris Johnson ran six times for 51 yards, and Sawyer completed a 21-yard pass to Daniel Walsh to set up Johnson’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Anderson put the finishing touches on the victory with a 70-yard scoring run to finish the next TCU possession. The freshman from Richmond George Ranch had three carries for 103 yards at that point.

Hill finished 15-for-29 for 150 yards, was intercepted once and sacked three times. But behind his 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, TCU led 10-6 at halftime.

TCU outscored Texas 129-26 in winning three straight in the series and is 4-1 against the Longhorns since joining the Big 12.

TCU LB Ty Summers on the historic win over Texas

TCU linebacker Ty Summers reflects on being part of the first Horned Frogs' team to record three consecutive wins over Texas since 1938. Video by Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU QB Sawyer on 97-yard TD drive

TCU QB Foster Sawyer on the team's 97-yard, momentum-turning TD drive in the fourth quarter with the team's starting QB and starting RB sidelined by injuries. Video by Jimmy Burch.

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

TCU coach Gary Patterson reflects on breakout games by RBs Darius Anderson, Trevorris Johnson in 31-9 win over Texas. Duo combined for 171 rushing yards, 2 TDs. Video by Jimmy Burch.

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas

Patterson praises the Horned Frogs' defense and effort after a 31-9 victory over Texas assures the team of being bowl-eligible. Video by Jimmy Burch.

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

TCU backup QB Foster Sawyer on the breakthrough games by young RBs Darius Anderson and Trevorris Johnson. Video by Jimmy Burch.

jburch@star-telegram.com
 

 

 

 

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Related content

TCU

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos