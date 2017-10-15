Not the poll that matters, but TCU cracks college football’s top four

It's not in the poll that ultimately matters, but TCU is in the top four.
The Horned Frogs moved to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday, gaining two spots following the upsets of Clemson and Washington.
It's TCU's highest ranking since they debuted at No. 2 in the 2015 preseason poll, and solidifies their standing as contenders for the College Football Playoff.
The first CFP committee rankings are due on Oct. 31. The Frogs are sure to debut high if they remain undefeated in games against Kansas at home in prime time on Saturday and at Iowa State on Oct. 28.
TCU (6-0) is coming off a 26-6 victory on Saturday at Kansas State, its third Power 5 road victory.
The rest of the Top 10 is led by Alabama, Penn State and Georgia. After TCU, it's No. 5 Wisconsin, then Ohio State, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
TCU will meet Oklahoma on Nov. 11 in Norman.
The Frogs have made a fast climb in the rankings.
They entered at No. 23 following their season-opening win against Jackson State, moved to No. 20 after winning at Arkansas, then 16 after a victory against SMU and into the Top 10 at No. 9 after a victory at Oklahoma State.
They gained another spot during the bye week and moved to No. 6 following a home win against West Virginia.
