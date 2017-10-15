TCU running back Kyle Hicks gains ground attempting to break through Kansas State defenders during Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.
TCU running back Kyle Hicks gains ground attempting to break through Kansas State defenders during Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. Charlie Riedel AP
TCU running back Kyle Hicks gains ground attempting to break through Kansas State defenders during Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. Charlie Riedel AP

TCU

Not the poll that matters, but TCU cracks college football’s top four

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 15, 2017 1:38 PM

It's not in the poll that ultimately matters, but TCU is in the top four.

The Horned Frogs moved to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday, gaining two spots following the upsets of Clemson and Washington.

It's TCU's highest ranking since they debuted at No. 2 in the 2015 preseason poll, and solidifies their standing as contenders for the College Football Playoff.

The first CFP committee rankings are due on Oct. 31. The Frogs are sure to debut high if they remain undefeated in games against Kansas at home in prime time on Saturday and at Iowa State on Oct. 28.

TCU (6-0) is coming off a 26-6 victory on Saturday at Kansas State, its third Power 5 road victory.

The rest of the Top 10 is led by Alabama, Penn State and Georgia. After TCU, it's No. 5 Wisconsin, then Ohio State, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

TCU will meet Oklahoma on Nov. 11 in Norman.

The Frogs have made a fast climb in the rankings.

They entered at No. 23 following their season-opening win against Jackson State, moved to No. 20 after winning at Arkansas, then 16 after a victory against SMU and into the Top 10 at No. 9 after a victory at Oklahoma State.

They gained another spot during the bye week and moved to No. 6 following a home win against West Virginia.

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

  • Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

    The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

  • Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

    Sportswriter and TCU alum Dan Jenkins explains why he chose to donate his literary papers to a state school rather than his alma mater. With more library resources and a sports journalism program, he's chosen the University of Texas as the home for his works, but he explains that he still bleeds purple. (Video produced by Lena Blietz, lblietz@star-telegram.com)

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

Sportswriter and TCU alum Dan Jenkins explains why he chose to donate his literary papers to a state school rather than his alma mater. With more library resources and a sports journalism program, he's chosen the University of Texas as the home for his works, but he explains that he still bleeds purple. (Video produced by Lena Blietz, lblietz@star-telegram.com)

Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship 0:33

RAW: Midlothian Heritage and Dallas Pinkston show true sportsmanship

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video