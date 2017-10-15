TCU running back Sewo Olonilua (left) gets congratulations from tight end Daythan Davis following one of his two touchdowns against Kansas State on Saturday.
TCU running back Sewo Olonilua (left) gets congratulations from tight end Daythan Davis following one of his two touchdowns against Kansas State on Saturday. Charlie Riedel AP
Unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs get prime-time kickoff for next game

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 15, 2017 10:33 AM

It's prime time for TCU football this week.

The Horned Frogs' home game against Kansas on Saturday was given a 7 p.m. kickoff time by the Big 12 and Fox, which is televising the game.

TCU is one of six remaining Power 5 unbeatens following its 26-6 victory at Kansas State on Saturday. The Frogs (6-0) are alone atop the Big 12 with a 3-0 league record, one game better than Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, West Virginia and Texas and with victories already over two of those teams.

TCU, expected to move into the top five in the AP Top 25 following upset losses by Clemson and Washington, is undefeated at Amon G. Carter Stadium as a Top 10 team under coach Gary Patterson.

It's the second night game of the season for TCU, including the season opener against Jackson State.

The forecast for Saturday night is a low of 66 with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

