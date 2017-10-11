TCU coach Gary Patterson, pictured on the sideline during the season-opener against Jackson State, said he doesn’t really like being the underdog, but in the “scenario in the state of Texas,” why fight it?
TCU coach Gary Patterson, pictured on the sideline during the season-opener against Jackson State, said he doesn’t really like being the underdog, but in the “scenario in the state of Texas,” why fight it? Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
TCU coach Gary Patterson, pictured on the sideline during the season-opener against Jackson State, said he doesn’t really like being the underdog, but in the “scenario in the state of Texas,” why fight it? Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

TCU

A Gary Patterson confession: Why he doesn’t really like being the underdog

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 3:00 PM

Gary Patterson has long cultivated the underdog mentality at TCU, and it’s gotten results.

But the Horned Frogs’ all-time winningest coach confessed Tuesday — he’s not all that into it.

“Everybody says that I like being the underdog. I don’t really like being the underdog,” Patterson told reporters at his midweek press conference.

So why do it?

“I think it fits TCU in the scenario in the state of Texas.”

The Frogs, Patterson figures, are rarely going to be considered in the same circle as Texas and Texas A&M. He long recruited against the higher profiles of the Longhorns and Aggies and other Texas schools during the Frogs’ WAC and Mountain West days. He has seen the Frogs fail to get the benefit of the doubt of the more established and larger state schools when it comes to some traditional football thinking.

He used an example.

“Where was Texas’ record a year ago?”

Um, 5-7.

“And they got a new head coach. And you don’t know. But they still started out in the preseason Top 25,” Patterson said.

“And we didn’t.”

No, TCU was unranked following a 6-7 season, just the third losing season under a 17th-year head coach who had a track record of producing big bounce-back campaigns.

At 5-0, the Frogs are No. 6 and looking like the front-runner for the Big 12 title and beyond.

History is repeating itself.

Patterson probably could have told people as much. He said he knew he’d have a better team in 2017 “as soon as we walked off the field against Georgia in the Liberty Bowl.”

Related stories from Star-Telegram

But he didn’t bang the drum to promote his squad.

Why bother? Might as well assume underdog status and make it your own. Patterson has perfected the art.

“Bottom line to it is, instead of fighting it, why don’t we just go about our business and prove people wrong?” he said.

It’s worked so far.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes 2:27

Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap 4:32

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 1:55

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested

  • Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

    The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU at Kansas State

11 a.m. Saturday, FS1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes 2:27

Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap 4:32

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested 1:55

Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video