TCU unranked in first AP Top 25 poll, just like the start of 2014’s 12-1 season

TCU is unranked in the initial Associated Press Top 25 announced Monday, out of the rankings following only their third losing season under coach Gary Patterson.

Alabama is No. 1, Ohio State second and Florida State third.

TCU entered the season ranked in eight of the previous nine years and 10 of the previous 12.

The last time the Horned Frogs began a year out of the rankings (2014), they went 12-1 and finished No. 3.

TCU is coming off a 6-7 season, only the third under .500 in 16 seasons under head coach Gary Patterson. In 2005, following a 5-6 season, the Frogs went 11-1. In 2014, following a 4-8 season, the Frogs were 12-1.

The Frogs were also unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll revealed three weeks ago.

Here is where TCU has begun the season in the AP poll since 2001, Patterson's first full season as head coach:

2001: Unranked, finished unranked

2002: No. 22, finished No. 23

2003: No. 25, finished No. 25

2004: Unranked, finished unranked

2005: Unranked, finished No. 11

2006: No. 22, finished No. 22

2007: No. 22, finished unranked

2008: Unranked, finished No. 7

2009: No. 17, finished No. 6

2010: No. 6, finished No. 2

2011: No. 14, finished No. 14

2012: No. 20, finished unranked

2013: No. 20, finished unranked

2014: Unranked, finished No. 3

2015: No. 2, finished No. 7

2016: No. 13, finished unranked

2017: Unranked