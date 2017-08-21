The Horned Frogs coach says younger players will benefit now that game planning begins for one opponent at a time. Carlos Mendez cmendez@star-telegram.com
The Horned Frogs coach says younger players will benefit now that game planning begins for one opponent at a time. Carlos Mendez cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU unranked in first AP Top 25 poll, just like the start of 2014’s 12-1 season

August 21, 2017 11:27 AM

TCU is unranked in the initial Associated Press Top 25 announced Monday, out of the rankings following only their third losing season under coach Gary Patterson.

Alabama is No. 1, Ohio State second and Florida State third.

TCU entered the season ranked in eight of the previous nine years and 10 of the previous 12.

The last time the Horned Frogs began a year out of the rankings (2014), they went 12-1 and finished No. 3.

TCU is coming off a 6-7 season, only the third under .500 in 16 seasons under head coach Gary Patterson. In 2005, following a 5-6 season, the Frogs went 11-1. In 2014, following a 4-8 season, the Frogs were 12-1.

The Frogs were also unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll revealed three weeks ago.

Here is where TCU has begun the season in the AP poll since 2001, Patterson's first full season as head coach:

2001: Unranked, finished unranked

2002: No. 22, finished No. 23

2003: No. 25, finished No. 25

2004: Unranked, finished unranked

2005: Unranked, finished No. 11

2006: No. 22, finished No. 22

2007: No. 22, finished unranked

2008: Unranked, finished No. 7

2009: No. 17, finished No. 6

2010: No. 6, finished No. 2

2011: No. 14, finished No. 14

2012: No. 20, finished unranked

2013: No. 20, finished unranked

2014: Unranked, finished No. 3

2015: No. 2, finished No. 7

2016: No. 13, finished unranked

2017: Unranked

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Alabama (52)

14-1

1,513

2

2. Ohio St. (3)

11-2

1,414

6

3. Florida St. (4)

10-3

1,396

8

4. USC (2)

10-3

1,325

3

5. Clemson

14-1

1,201

1

6. Penn St.

11-3

1,196

7

7. Oklahoma

11-2

1,170

5

8. Washington

12-2

1,150

4

9. Wisconsin

11-3

926

9

10. Oklahoma St.

10-3

889

11

11. Michigan

10-3

881

10

12. Auburn

8-5

880

24

13. LSU

8-4

784

13

14. Stanford

10-3

695

12

15. Georgia

8-5

690

-

16. Louisville

9-4

629

21

17. Florida

9-4

624

14

18. Miami

9-4

492

20

19. South Florida

11-2

327

19

20. Kansas St.

9-4

317

-

21. Virginia Tech

10-4

240

16

22. West Virginia

10-3

207

18

23. Texas

5-7

173

-

24. Washington St.

8-5

133

-

25. Tennessee

9-4

114

22

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, BYU 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.

