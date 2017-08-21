TCU unranked in first AP Top 25 poll, just like the start of 2014’s 12-1 season

TCU is unranked in the initial Associated Press Top 25 announced Monday, out of the rankings following only their third losing season under coach Gary Patterson.
Alabama is No. 1, Ohio State second and Florida State third.
TCU entered the season ranked in eight of the previous nine years and 10 of the previous 12.
The last time the Horned Frogs began a year out of the rankings (2014), they went 12-1 and finished No. 3.
TCU is coming off a 6-7 season, only the third under .500 in 16 seasons under head coach Gary Patterson. In 2005, following a 5-6 season, the Frogs went 11-1. In 2014, following a 4-8 season, the Frogs were 12-1.
The Frogs were also unranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll revealed three weeks ago.
Here is where TCU has begun the season in the AP poll since 2001, Patterson's first full season as head coach:
2001: Unranked, finished unranked
2002: No. 22, finished No. 23
2003: No. 25, finished No. 25
2004: Unranked, finished unranked
2005: Unranked, finished No. 11
2006: No. 22, finished No. 22
2007: No. 22, finished unranked
2008: Unranked, finished No. 7
2009: No. 17, finished No. 6
2010: No. 6, finished No. 2
2011: No. 14, finished No. 14
2012: No. 20, finished unranked
2013: No. 20, finished unranked
2014: Unranked, finished No. 3
2015: No. 2, finished No. 7
2016: No. 13, finished unranked
2017: Unranked
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Alabama (52)
14-1
1,513
2
2. Ohio St. (3)
11-2
1,414
6
3. Florida St. (4)
10-3
1,396
8
4. USC (2)
10-3
1,325
3
5. Clemson
14-1
1,201
1
6. Penn St.
11-3
1,196
7
7. Oklahoma
11-2
1,170
5
8. Washington
12-2
1,150
4
9. Wisconsin
11-3
926
9
10. Oklahoma St.
10-3
889
11
11. Michigan
10-3
881
10
12. Auburn
8-5
880
24
13. LSU
8-4
784
13
14. Stanford
10-3
695
12
15. Georgia
8-5
690
-
16. Louisville
9-4
629
21
17. Florida
9-4
624
14
18. Miami
9-4
492
20
19. South Florida
11-2
327
19
20. Kansas St.
9-4
317
-
21. Virginia Tech
10-4
240
16
22. West Virginia
10-3
207
18
23. Texas
5-7
173
-
24. Washington St.
8-5
133
-
25. Tennessee
9-4
114
22
Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, BYU 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.
Comments