More Videos

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Pause
TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney 1:03

Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017 2:36

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big? 1:37

When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?

lblietz@star-telegram.com
lblietz@star-telegram.com

TCU

No. 9 TCU is off to a fast start. But can the Frogs afford to stumble?

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 12:34 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 05:38 PM

TCU is out of the gates fast in the Big 12.

Their win last week at Oklahoma State put the Horned Frogs (4-0) in an advantageous position because it was on the road and it was against a contender. In a season with more conference road games (five) than home (four), it was a valuable win.

Now, can the ninth-ranked Frogs afford a stumble?

Sure, figures coach Gary Patterson, thanks to the Big 12 championship game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The one thing I didn’t think about, by adding a championship game, you get a mulligan,” he said Tuesday at a bye week press conference. “You get a chance to get in the championships game. You just have to be No. 2.”

That doesn’t mean Patterson wants to be No. 2. Of course, he wants to win every game.

Now every team has a layer of protection — the mulligan — thanks to the championship game.

“Yes, you want to win it outright,” Patterson said. “You want to have the wins you want to have.”

But even for a team carrying a loss, reaching and winning the championship game means a strong shot at the College Football Playoff.

“A lot of you guys talk to me about the playoffs, so I’ll just say this to you,” Patterson said. “It’s easy for a coach to have hindsight, and the hindsight would be, if you have an undefeated team, you wouldn’t want a championship game. If you had teams that each had a loss or something going on, then you need to play the ballgame.”

Patterson was lukewarm on the idea of a championship game when it was proposed, because of the potential of the underdog to knock the favorite out of the CFP picture. But he has always favored the league’s round-robin schedule. He appreciates the difficulty of beating one team twice.

It’s too early to tell what kind of position the Frogs will be in come December. But there’s no doubt TCU — plus Oklahoma and West Virginia, also 1-0 in the Big 12 —already has a leg up in the race for one of the top two spots. Texas or Iowa State will join the 1-0 club after their game Thursday night in Ames. Kansas State and Texas Tech play their conference openers Saturday.

TCU has a 23 percent chance to win the conference and is favored in every matchup the rest of the season except Oklahoma, according to a Washington Post analysis.

Patterson puts it more simply.

“For us, right now, any time you can gain one more in the left column instead of the right column, the better off you are,” he said. “We feel very lucky that we sit where we are. Played two really tough ballgames on the road. I think you’ll find out that SMU, and I’ve said this before, is really, really good on offense and skill positions. I think you’re going to see them win a lot of ballgames.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

The same could be said of the Frogs. And they have a mulligan.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

TCU vs. West Virginia

7:30 p.m. Oct 7, FS1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Pause
TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney 1:03

Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017 2:36

Thanks for the loyalty! Here are some of the biggest stories we followed in 2017

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big? 1:37

When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video