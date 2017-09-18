TCU at Oklahoma State: What to know about the Horned Frogs and Cowboys

No. 16 TCU (3-0, Big 12) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0, Big 12)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM

Series: Oklahoma State leads 15-10-2 and has won two straight and four of the past five. TCU has not won in three games in Stillwater as a member of the Big 12, losing 36-14 in 2012, 24-10 in 2013 and 49-29 in 2015. TCU’s last win at Oklahoma State was 24-21 in 1991.

Weather: Mostly sunny, high of 89, low of 67, chance of rain 10 percent. Humidity 64 to 78 percent. South-southeast winds 10-15 mp.

Who’s favored: Oklahoma State by 12 as of Monday by oddshark.com.

What’s this about: The winner hurdles one of the major contenders for the Big 12 championship. For TCU, it would carry the added value of a road victory in a season that will also require trips to two other leading title candidates, Kansas State and Oklahoma. Either winner remains undefeated and keeps a chance to position itself for playoff contention.

Last week: TCU 56, SMU 36. Oklahoma State 59, Pittsburgh 21.

Last year: Oklahoma State 31, TCU 6 in Fort Worth.

Last time in Stillwater: Oklahoma State 49, TCU 29 in 2015.

Stat leaders

TCU: RB Darius Anderson, 42 carries, 262 yards, 3 TD. QB Kenny Hill, 63-84-2 for 737 yards, 8 TD. WR KaVontae Turpin, 12 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD; WR Desmon White, 9-126-2. LB Travin Howard, 18 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT.

Oklahoma State: RB Justice Hill 37 carries, 250 yards, 3 TD; RB J.D. King, 30-194-1. QB Mason Rudolph, 69-94-1 for 1,135 yards, 11 TD. WR James Washington, 13 catches, 367 yards, 3 TD; WR Marcell Ateman, 13-235-3. S Tre Flowers, 15 tackles, 1 INT; LB Chad Whitener, 13 tackles.

From around here

Fr. WR Tylan Wallace played at Fort Worth South Hills. He has three catches for 56 yards.

Fr. QB Tracin Wallace played at Fort Worth South Hills.

Fr. RB Ja’Ron Wilson played at Euless Trinity. He has five carries for eight yards.

Soph. CB Madre Harper played at Arlington Lamar. He has two tackles.

Sr. LB Chad Whitener played at Mansfield. He is second on the team with 13 tackles.

Jr. WR Austin Parker played at Grapevine. He has one kick return for 18 yards.

Sr. DE Vili Leveni played at Hurst L.D. Bell. He has four tackles.

Fr. WR Braydon Johnson played at Arlington Bowie.

Fr. K Jovi Munoz played at Mansfield Summit.

Soph. DT Latu Maile played at Euless Trinity.

Jr. OL Lemaefe Galea’i played at Euless Trinity.

Sr. OL Zachary Crabtree played at Mansfield.

Soph. DT Taaj Bakari played at Mansfield Legacy.

Numbers game

20 Interception returns for a touchdown by TCU since 2010. Linebacker Travin Howard had the latest, in the fourth quarter against SMU.

26.2 Conversion percentage against on third down for TCU, best in the Big 12.

65.8 Conversion percentage on third down for TCU, best in the nation.