TCU takes a punch, then overwhelms SMU 56-36 with offensive firepower

Jalen Reagor caught a Hail Mary pass on the last play of the first half for a touchdown, part of four consecutive touchdowns in the middle of the game by TCU in a 56-36 comeback victory against neighborhood rival SMU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
It was the first career touchdown for Reagor, a freshman from Waxahachie, on a 38-yard pass play from Kenny Hill, and it gave the Horned Frogs a 28-22 lead at halftime. It put the Frogs ahead to stay after trailing by as much as 19-7.
Darius Anderson added two touchdown runs for the 20th-ranked Frogs, who rolled up 619 yards to remain undefeated despite three turnovers, including a mishandled field-goal snap. TCU forced SMU to settle for three field goals on drives that reached the red zone.
Hill threw four touchdown passes for the second time this season. Linebacker Travin Howard returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Frogs trailed 19-7 with 12:10 left in the second quarter but rallied with an 11-yard touchdown catch by Shaun Nixon and Kenedy Snell’s 71-yard catch and run up the left sideline for a 21-19 lead.
Josh Williams kicked his third field goal to give SMU a 22-21 lead with 17 seconds left before halftime.
KaVontae Turpin’s 25-yard kickoff return and an 18-yard run by Snell set up a snap at the SMU 38 with three seconds left. Reagor came down with the Hail Mary catch, the only player among a pack of others to leave his feet for the ball.
