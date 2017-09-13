The secret to TCU’s 2-0 start? QB Kenny Hill has an idea

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill believes he is benefiting from solid pass protection, a strong running game and a good defense as the Horned Frogs have started 2-0 with him behind center.

The senior from Southlake Carroll has been sacked only once. He is completing 72.2 percent of his passes, with four touchdown throws and two interceptions.

“Our O-line has come out and played great, and the backs are picking up protection, also,” he said Tuesday during the team’s midweek press conference. “They’ve kept me clean, and it’s a great feeling not having any pressure like that.”

Sophomore running back Darius Anderson has been over 100 yards in each game. He and fellow running backs Kyle Hicks and Sewo Olonilua combined for four rushing touchdowns in the Frogs’ 28-7 victory at Arkansas.

Defensively, TCU is fourth in the country in points allowed and yards allowed. Hill has not yet had to lead a drive with TCU trailing.

“We knew the defense was going to be good, going back to the spring,” he said. “We hate going against them in practice. I think they’re good. But I know that, like we have a long way to go on offense, they think they have a long way to go on defense. They got a lot of stuff they want to get better at, but it has been nice so far the way they’ve been playing.”

Here are some other questions and answers from Hill during his talk with reporters:

On whether the players’ personal connections adds to the TCU-SMU rivalry: “It definitely adds a little bit more, but when you get out on the field, it’s all the same. It’s just the team on the other side. But after the game, you’ll talk and wish them good luck.”

On what he can improve: “I think I can make decisions faster. And get us in the right plays in different situations. Those are two things I can get better at.”

On running back Darius Anderson: “He runs very hard. When he sees that hole, he hits and he’s gone. If someone’s going to get in his way, it doesn’t matter to him. He’ll run somebody over. It’s definitely fun watching him run the ball.”

On Jalen Reagor’s dropped touchdown pass: “I told him I’m coming right back to him. He’s going to get more balls thrown to him. So I was like ‘You owe me one.’ He was trying to make it look good. He was upset with himself. But I told him, ‘We’re good. You’re going to get more opportunities.”

On his third-down keepers against Arkansas: “Whatever it takes. If we need to get that first down and they call my number... I think some of them were read plays and one might have been a designed run. Whatever it takes to get it.”

On whether he believes he is managing the game better: “Yeah, I think so. It’s all just understanding the game plan, understanding what we’re trying to do each week and then just going out there and trying to accomplish that. Yeah, I feel good about the offense and what we’re doing right now.”

On how he will know if the team is prepared for Big 12 play: “Just come out and play four quarters. Try our best not to have any lulls throughout the game. If we can go in and play a full four quarters, we’ll know we’re ready to go.”