Former TCU quarterback Foster Sawyer, who transferred to Stephen F. Austin in January, was expected to be the Lumberjacks’ starting quarterback before he injured his knee during a July boating accident.
Former TCU QB Foster Sawyer slowed by off-the-field knee injury

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

August 23, 2017 12:22 PM

Former TCU quarterback Foster Sawyer’s transfer to Stephen F. Austin isn’t off to the smoothest start.

The four-star recruit out of All Saints in 2014 injured his knee in a boating accident during the July 4 weekend, according to an SFA football fan site.

Sawyer was the favorite to start for the Lumberjacks until the injury. He is back to dressing out for practices and taking snaps, according to the school. SFA opens at SMU on September 2.

Sawyer played in 12 games, including two starts for the Horned Frogs in 2015 and ’16. He was redshirted in 2014. He has two years of eligibility and can play in ’17 since he’s transferring from a Football Bowl Subdivision school to a Football Championship Subdivision school.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback completed 37 of 82 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns for TCU. He transferred to SFA in January.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

