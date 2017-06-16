TCU given 7-1 odds to win College World Series title

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice Pause 1:12 Rangers top three draft picks Bubba Thompson, Chris Seise and Hans Crouse agree to terms 0:55 George coke memorial service 1:38 TCU takes batting practice at the College World Series 1:18 Congressman Barton on security 2:17 Congressman Barton on gun control 2:17 Congressman Barton calls for civil political dialogue 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 15 1:43 New GM supplier park will replace 6 Flags Mall 2:18 U.S. Congressman Joe Barton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email TCU, making its fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series, is joining a slate of familiar teams in Omaha, Neb. The eight teams have combined for 90 CWS appearances and 12 national championships.

TCU, making its fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series, is joining a slate of familiar teams in Omaha, Neb. The eight teams have combined for 90 CWS appearances and 12 national championships.