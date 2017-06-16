TCU given 7-1 odds to win College World Series title

TCU heads into the College World Series with a five-game winning streak in NCAA Tournament play, marked by several strong performances from its starting pitchers. The Horned Frogs have posted a 5-0 record with a 2.00 ERA during NCAA matchups the past two weekends.
But that hot streak has earned TCU (47-16) only the fifth-best odds to bring home the national title among the eight teams preparing to play in Omaha. Based on CWS odds released Friday by Bovada Sports Book, the Horned Frogs are a 7-1 choice to bring their first national title to Fort Worth under coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Among the four teams in TCU’s bracket in Omaha, the oddsmaker places the Frogs behind Louisville (52-10), the CWS favorite, and Florida (47-17), the team TCU faces in Sunday’s opening game at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha (6 p.m., ESPN). Louisville received 11-4 odds to take the title. Florida was assigned 6-1 odds. Teams from the other bracket given better odds than TCU to bring home the title include Oregon State (54-4), the top overall seed, and LSU (48-17). Both of those teams were assigned 3-1 odds.
TCU, making its fourth consecutive trip to the CWS, began the event with 12-1 odds to take home the title. So the odds are improving as the Frogs progress in the tournament. Heading into Saturday’s first-round games at the CWS, TCU shares the same odds to bring home the title as Florida State (45-21), also a 7-1 selection.
The two biggest underdogs in the field, per the oddsmaker, are Cal State Fullerton (39-22) and Texas A&M (41-21). Fullerton received 12-1 odds to claim the crown. A&M received 14-1 odds.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments