How Jim Schlossnagle is repaying TCU’s investment in baseball

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is a self-described pleaser.

“I don’t ever want to let anybody down,” he said.

Yet TCU is going to its fifth College World Series this week, all in the past seven seasons, all under Schlossnagle.

He has little reason to think he has underperformed.

“That’s just Jim’s nature,” athletic director Chris Del Conte said. “As he always says, Of whom much is given, much is expected. He’s repaid everything we’ve ever done for him in spades.”

TCU extended Schlossnagle’s contract last June following the Horned Frogs’ best showing in Omaha, a berth in the semifinals. The extension was offered after the regular season when Schlossnagle’s name came up in the job search at Texas.

Schlossnagle’s salary has more than doubled since TCU’s College World Series streak began. He was making nearly $800,000 in total compensation in 2015, before last summer’s new contract, according to university tax records.

Additionally, TCU spent $7.5 million two years ago adding a new locker room, classroom, player lounge, coach offices, equipment room and training area. Other improvements included terraced seating behind right field and a new scoreboard in left field.

TCU averaged more than 4,000 fans each of the past three seasons, including a record 4,785 in 32 dates this season. The total attendance of 153,139 was also a record and ranked 11th in the country. The school said Lupton took in a record 13 crowds of 5,000-plus in 2017.

Since 2014, TCU is 195-67. That includes two Big 12 tournament championships, a regular season championship, a regular season co-championship, four regional tournament championships and four Super Regional championships.

All but two of TCU’s 15 NCAA postseason appearances have been under Schlossnagle. TCU had only a regional victory, in 1994 at the Midwest Regional in Stillwater against Memphis, before Schlossnagle’s first season in 2004.

“The biggest thing for me, as I say every year when this happens is, I don’t want to ever let anybody down, and I don’t ever want to disappoint anyone,” Schlossnagle said following Sunday’s Super Regional series clincher. “That’s where the pressure is. No one’s challenging us to do that. You just don’t want to let anybody down. At least I don’t.”

Pitching coach Kirk Saarloos called Schlossnagle the “CEO of TCU baseball” last year.

Del Conte has called baseball TCU’s “brand.”

Baseball’s place as a TCU priority seems safe.

“I know how much the donors and the administration really support this program and continue to build facilities and give coach all the tools to be successful, and our season-ticket holders and our fans who show up game in and game out,” Del Conte said. “We have such a winning culture, and that winning culture was started by Jim Schlossnagle. But it permeated our student-athletes and fans.”

That would likely please the head coach.