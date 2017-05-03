TCU football coach Gary Patterson’s pay tops $5.1 million

TCU football coach Gary Patterson, the winningest coach in TCU history, received a bonus of more than $600,000 in 2015, and his total compensation rose to just over $5.1 million, according to the university’s recently filed tax return.

Patterson also received a raise of about $500,000 in 2015 — the year after his team shared the Big 12 title with Baylor and crushed Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl — pushing his base salary to $3.99 million.

TCU announced a six-year extension of Patterson’s contract last August that will take him to 2022. He has a career record of 149-54 with the Frogs.

Patterson’s total compensation included a bonus of $602,500 and $499,763 in other reportable compensation. The remainder was made up of retirement and nontaxable benefits.

Football has become profitable at TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. The school reported $52 million in football revenues and a profit of $18.5 million in 2015-16, up from revenues of $26 million in 2011, when the school broke even on the sport, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Since joining the Big 12, TCU and coach Gary Patterson are 40-24, with a co-championship and two bowl victories.

Only seven football coaches had pay of $5 million or more on USA Today’s database of 2016 salaries. This season, new Texas coach Tom Herman will make $5.25 million, with the chance of an additional $750,000 in bonuses.

Since his first full season as head coach in 2001, Patterson has won six conference titles with the Horned Frogs in three leagues.

The IRS Form 990 is used by tax-exempt organizations and is available for public inspection. The form requires a list of the organization’s highest-paid employees. The tax filing covers the period from June 1, 2015, to May 31, 2016. The Star-Telegram requested the form last week.

Patterson is TCU’s top-earning employee, making almost 2 1/2 times as much as Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, who had a total compensation of $2.05 million.

The highest-paid professor is Donald B. Mills, with $182,000 in total compensation. He is a former vice chancellor who has been employed at TCU for more than 40 years, according to his online biography. The average salary for a TCU professor is $168,000.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte, who spearheaded TCU’s move to the Big 12 five years ago and the hiring last year of new basketball coach Jamie Dixon, had a total compensation of $1.23 million, up from $1.09 million in the previous reporting year.

USA Today’s list of highest paid NCAA men’s basketball coaches.

Former men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson was the next highest-paid coach, with a base salary of $2.04 million and a total compensation of $2.31 million. He was fired in March 2016 following a third losing season in four years.

Former football co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was the highest-paid assistant coach at $648,000 in total compensation. His base salary went from $367,000 in 2015 to $567,000 in 2016. Two years ago, Meacham and co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie were sought after for other jobs. Meacham withdrew from the head coaching search at North Texas, and Cumbie turned down an offer to be offensive coordinator at Texas.

Meacham resigned at TCU in January to take a similar position at Kansas.

Jim Schlossnagle is the second-winningest coach in the Big 12. His 674 career victories trails only the 859 of Kansas State’s Brad Hill.

Head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, who has led his team to three consecutive College World Series and is vying for a second Big 12 regular-season championship in three years, earned nearly $800,000 in total compensation in 2015. His base salary of $582,000 included a raise of about $154,000.

Schlossnagle’s total compensation puts him near the top in college baseball pay, where $1 million coaches are rare. LSU coach Paul Mainieri was expected to receive a raise to $1.2 million last year, and Louisville coach Dan McDonnell signed an extension last season that paid him a base of $1 million per year.

Schlossnagle is 597-264 in 14 seasons at TCU and 674-312 in his career. He began this season as the 50th winningest coach all-time in Division I baseball.