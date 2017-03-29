TCU plans to lean on double-double machine Williams one more time

1:04 Adrian Beltre gives an update on his injury status Pause

1:11 Mavs preparing to play the Pelicans

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

0:59 Carlisle working on Nerlens Noel's jumper

1:18 Drew Robinson has played seven positions for Rangers this spring

0:19 TCU's Williams on his second-half motivation in NIT win over UCF

0:28 TCU's Brodziansky on outshining UCF's Tacko Fall

0:44 TCU's Dixon breaks down the win over UCF

0:50 TCU freshman pitcher makes good on first career start