TCU starting guard Jaylen Fisher will miss Iowa game with broken wrist

TCU freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher, the top-ranked recruit in school history, will miss today’s game against Iowa and will not return this season because of a broken left wrist suffered in Wednesday’s 66-59 victory over Fresno State in the team’s NIT opener.
TCU spokesman Steven Schoon confirmed the injury and timetable during pregame warmups. Fisher is in attendance at today’s game between the Horned Frogs (20-15) and Hawkeyes (19-14) in Carver-Hawkeye Arena but is not wearing a uniform. He is wearing a black warm up suit and a soft cast on his left wrist and forearm.
The TCU-Iowa tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. (ESPN2).
TCU officials said Fisher sustained the injury during a fall in the second half of Wednesday’s game against Fresno but continued playing. X-rays takenThursday revealed a crack in the bone and TCU had Fisher accompany the Frogs on the trip in hope that he might be able to play with the cast.
But when he reported pain during Sunday’s shoot-around, the decision was made to shut him down for the remainder of the season.
Fisher, rated as ESPN’s No. 34 high school player in the country, finishes his freshman season by averaging 9.9 points and four assists per game. He earned honorable mention honors from Big 12 coaches on the All-Big 12 team and led all Big 12 freshmen in assists this season (140).
Fisher’s absence will put more of the responsibility for running the TCU offense on the shoulders of guard Alex Robinson, a sophomore from Mansfield Timberview who shares point guard duties with Fisher and typically plays much of the game in the same lineup with Fisher. Robinson, who began his college career at Texas A&M, leads the team in assists (5.6 per game) and ranks second in scoring (11.2 avg.).
