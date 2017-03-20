After a heartbreaking loss, freshman delivering in clutch for TCU

It didn’t take long into his first March basketball for Desmond Bane to rise to the occasion for TCU.

Two weeks ago, the freshman guard made three free throws with two seconds left to beat Kansas at the Big 12 tournament.

Sunday, starting in place of the sidelined Jaylen Fisher, he played a season-high 37 minutes and made four free throws in the last 24 seconds of overtime to help win an NIT game at Iowa.

“He’s grown up after the Kansas deal,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

It’s almost easy to forget, as Dixon put it, “He’s the guy that had the open shot against West Virginia.”

Ah yes, the open shot against West Virginia on Feb. 25 at Schollmaier Arena in a game that TCU believed it needed to win to make the NCAA Tournament. Bane missed at the buzzer, and the Frogs lost by a point.

He’s had a lifetime of experience in about two weeks, the ups and downs. I think he’s ready. TCU coach Jamie Dixon, on freshman guard Desmond Bane

But games are funny about providing second chances. They almost always do, and almost always sooner rather than later.

“He doesn’t make it, is crushed, and then he’s on national TV winning the game,” Dixon said. “He’s had a lifetime of experience in about two weeks, the ups and downs. I think he’s ready.”

Bane will no doubt be counted on in a similar role Tuesday night when TCU meets Richmond at Schollmaier Arena with a trip to Madison Square Garden for the NIT semifinals on the line.